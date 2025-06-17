Club World Cup gets massive security upgrade after chaotic incident that led to dozens of arrests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will have a massive police presence throughout the remainder of the Club World Cup this month, as the city looks to avoid a repeat of the near-deadly incident that resulted in 26 arrests last year.

The 2024 Copa America final saw a swarm of ticketless fans rush the gates for a match between Argentina and Colombia, leaving fans terrified and bloodied as security struggled to contain the crush, as they attempted to break in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Videos showed some fans trying to climb through air vents to gain entry. Police had to lift distressed children over barriers to avoid them being crushed, while elsewhere officers tackled to the ground the ticketless fans they could catch in a forlorn attempt to keep the hoards at bay.

But things are different this summer.

"We’ve put extensive measures in place to protect fans, players and staff," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said before the tournament. "The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is leading all security efforts for this global event."

Changes made over the past year mean fans for this tournament must pass through three separate checkpoints that enclose the entire campus before getting close to the stadium. Steel fencing is set up around the perimeter.

First up is a ticket check at temporary gates, taking up large parts of the parking lot where tailgate parties might usually take place. Then comes another airport-style screening under tents where bags are checked by X-ray machines. Even flags need to be approved.

MEXICO PRESIDENT CALLS FOR US IMMIGRATION FORCES TO SPARE FANS AT LA SOCCER GAME

Fans were able to get much closer to the stadium before checkpoints at the Copa America.

"When I was at the final, the security guards just opened the gate and started letting people through," Edison Negron, a Boca Juniors fan from Puerto Rico, told The Associated Press when describing the scenes as fans crushed against the barriers last year.

Miami-Dade County said at the time that a full review would be conducted and that the scenes "cannot happen again."

"There will be a significant law enforcement and security footprint in and around the stadium to ensure public safety for all the events," Det. Argemis Colome told the AP, while adding that social media was being monitored prior to matches.

Preparations have included special training for a rapid-deployment force as part of a multi-agency response to potential crowd trouble.

"If things go south, we get ready for civil unrest and unruly fans," the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

A large police presence has been evident at both games played at Hard Rock so far — Saturday’s tournament opener when a crowd of more than 60,000 watched Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly and Monday’s match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in front of nearly 56,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patrol cars have been stationed along the interstate outside of the stadium and, within the grounds, officers equipped with face shields and protective clothing are on patrol.

FIFA said it had worked closely with stadium officials, state and federal agencies "to ensure a robust security presence."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.