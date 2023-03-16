Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Clippers
Published

Clippers' Bones Hyland gets honest about rough plane ride: 'Thought it was over'

The Clippers have been back in the win column as of late

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland gave an honest reaction a scary incident while the team was in the air traveling to Colorado for a game against the Denver Nuggets late last month.

The team was on a Delta Air Lines charter flight when staffers saw a flash of lightning on the right side of the aircraft, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday. The engine reportedly went silent before coming back to life, striking fear into the hearts and minds of everyone who was on board.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland, #5, dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver Feb. 26, 2023.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland, #5, dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver Feb. 26, 2023. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Hyland tweeted his response to the story.

"Ngl we thought it was over wit," Hyland wrote.

GRIZZLIES’ JA MORANT SUSPENDED 8 GAMES BY NBA FOLLOWING GUN CONTROVERSY

The incident reportedly occurred on Feb. 25, just one day before the team lost in overtime to the Nuggets. It was their second straight loss and second overtime loss in a row after having fallen to the Sacramento Kings in double OT the night before. The two losses were part of a five-game losing streak, which didn’t come to an end until March 5.

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Dec. 31, 2022.

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Dec. 31, 2022. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

"Our luck was so bad, we even got struck by lightning," Clippers coach Ty Lue added.

However, it has been nearly two weeks since their last defeat, and they are currently riding a four-game winning streak. Los Angeles topped the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, 134-126. Kawhi Leonard dropped 30 points in the win. Ivica Zubac had 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, left, dribbles the ball as Golden State Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, left, dribbles the ball as Golden State Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Clippers are 37-33 overall and in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.