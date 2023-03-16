Clippers' Bones Hyland gets honest about rough plane ride: 'Thought it was over'

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland gave an honest reaction a scary incident while the team was in the air traveling to Colorado for a game against the Denver Nuggets late last month.

The team was on a Delta Air Lines charter flight when staffers saw a flash of lightning on the right side of the aircraft, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday. The engine reportedly went silent before coming back to life, striking fear into the hearts and minds of everyone who was on board.

Hyland tweeted his response to the story.

"Ngl we thought it was over wit," Hyland wrote.

The incident reportedly occurred on Feb. 25, just one day before the team lost in overtime to the Nuggets. It was their second straight loss and second overtime loss in a row after having fallen to the Sacramento Kings in double OT the night before. The two losses were part of a five-game losing streak, which didn’t come to an end until March 5.

"Our luck was so bad, we even got struck by lightning," Clippers coach Ty Lue added.

However, it has been nearly two weeks since their last defeat, and they are currently riding a four-game winning streak. Los Angeles topped the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, 134-126. Kawhi Leonard dropped 30 points in the win. Ivica Zubac had 19 points and 16 rebounds.

The Clippers are 37-33 overall and in fifth place in the Western Conference.