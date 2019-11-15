Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely after brawl with Steelers, teams fined $250G each

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his role in a brawl that took place at the end of Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league announced.

Garrett will be suspended “at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason and must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement, the league said in a statement Friday. He was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Garrett’s teammate Larry Ogunjobi and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were also suspended and fined.

Ogunbjobi has been suspended without pay for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for shoving Rudolph during the melee.

Pouncy received a three-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for “fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.”

The NFL said more suspensions will be handed down.

The league fined the Browns and the Steelers $250,000 each over the incident as well.

The brawl took place toward then end of the fourth quarter during Thursday night’s matchup.

Rudolph had completed a short pass to running back Trey Edmunds when he was tackled by Garrett. While on the ground, Rudolph appeared to try and grasp Garrett’s helmet. The two then got into a scuffle which ended with Garrett removing Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him with it.

Pouncey then entered the skirmish and punched and kicked Garrett in the helmet.

Garrett, Ogunjobi and Pouncey were all ejected