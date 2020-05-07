Cleveland Browns 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Cleveland Browns missed big on the target of making the playoffs last season, but as the hype dies down around the star-studded team, they will have to make sure they last into next January.

The Browns will face teams in the AFC South, AFC West and NFC East during the 2020 regular season.

Cleveland had a lot of anticipation surrounding them last season. But after going 6-10, there’s not much noise they could be making going into 2020.

Here’s who the Browns will be matching up against in 2020:

Home Opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Away Opponents: Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 118-138

**

Here is the Browns' regular-season schedule:

Here is the Browns' preseason schedule:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM