Christopher Bell wins Mud Summer Classic at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (AP) Christopher Bell won the Mud Summer Classic on Wednesday night at Eldora Speedway in his third career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The 20-year-old Norman, Oklahoma, dirt racer held off 18-year-old Bobby Pierce in a green-white-checker finish in NASCAR's lone dirt race in its top three series.

Bell fended off Pierce in a series of late restarts in the caution-filled race, running the outside line on the half-mile clay oval in his No. 54 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

Pierce, a dirt racer from Oakwood, Illinois, finished second after starting from the pole in his series debut.

Tyler Reddick was third, followed by Erik Jones and Daniel Hemric.

Kyle Busch also fielded the winning track last year for Darrell Wallace Jr.