Christon has double-double, hits game-winning shot in Xavier's 66-64 win over St. Bonaventure

Semaj Christon posted his first career double-double and hit a game-winning driving jumper with 5.1 seconds remaining to lift Xavier over St. Bonaventure 66-64 in a tightly-contested Atlantic 10 game Wednesday night.

Youssou Ndoye connected on 1-of-2 free throws for the Bonnies with 26.2 seconds left to tie the score at 64-all, but Christon drove the lane on Xavier's (10-6, 3-0) ensuing possession and converted the game-winner. St. Bonaventure had a chance to re-tie the game, but Charlon Kloof's shot was blocked by the Musketeers' Landen Amos at the buzzer.

Ndoye netted a career-high 16 points off the bench to lead the Bonnies.

St. Bonaventure (7-9, 0-3) led 59-54 with four minutes remaining after a Marquise Simmons layup, but Christon stepped up, scoring eight of his game-high 19 points over the final 3:52.

Christon, a freshman, dished out 10 assists, and Brad Redford added 17 points for Xavier.