Christian McCaffrey's mom lets loose on dance floor at son's wedding

The McCaffrey-Culpo wedding was the place to be.

San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey married former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo on June 29, and the party was on.

In a new viral TikTok, McCaffrey's mom, Lisa, was breaking it down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the video, posted to Culpo's TikTok, Lisa is seen dancing with former NFL linebacker Luke Kuechly, McCaffrey's ex-Carolina Panthers teammate, in a circle, that included 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as a band performed Earth, Wind & Fire's "September."

Lisa had the dancing shoes on, letting loose to a bunch of cheers.

"best MIL in the world!!!" Culpo captioned the video.

The in-law duo also posted a TikTok from their wedding where they are lip-syncing an infamous scene from the 2009 comedy, "The Hangover."

The video included Culpo, seemingly, about to feed Lisa a huge bottle of champagne.

WARNING: LANGUAGE NSFW

Culpo was set on buying Lisa a suite for Super Bowl LVIII this past February after Lisa said prices for the game were so expensive that not even "money bags Christian" or "money bags Olivia" could afford seats.

Culpo later surprised her future mother-in-law on social media with a post revealing that she had purchased a suite for Lisa’s birthday. However, McCaffrey said he "had to nix that."

JAGUARS' PRO BOWLER CHANGING NAME TO PAY TRIBUTE TO 'MATERNAL SIDE OF THE FAMILY'

The newlyweds have found themselves in a social media beef since the wedding, though, as a fashion influencer took issue with the dress Culpo wore for her wedding day, describing her Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved gown as "modest."

"I’ve been a bridal creator for four years now, and I have never said this before, but I do not like this wedding dress," influencer Kennedy Bingham, who uses the moniker Gown Eyed Girl, said in a video posted to social media.

McCaffrey said the post was "evil," while Culpo called Bingham a "bizarre person."

"I never felt more beautiful than when I was in my ceremony dress and under my veil – I really wanted the simplicity of each component to harmonize perfectly," Culpo told Vogue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCaffrey finished the 2023 NFL season with a career-best 1,459 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns and seven receiving touchdowns. His production led to his third Pro Bowl selection.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.