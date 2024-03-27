Expand / Collapse search
March Madness

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo shares gripe about March Madness: 'Absolute disgrace!'

Games on Thursday and Friday start after 10 pm ET

Scott Thompson
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo will never hold back how he feels about something sports related, and it came on Wednesday with March Madness as the topic. 

Russo’s biggest gripe? The games starting way too late for him on the East Coast. 

"Give us a chance to watch the damn thing, will you please?" Russo said in his weekly "What are you mad about?" segment.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo looks on at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII  on Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Russo’s frustration with the NCAA Tournament scheduling is the fact that some Sweet 16 games start after 10 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. 

Illinois vs. Iowa State and Creighton vs. Tennessee are both tipping off at 10:09 p.m. on Friday. 

MARCH MADNESS: 5 BEST TEAMS LEFT IN NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

"College basketball’s not big enough to go 12 consecutive hours, and have two-and-a-half-hour games, because they’re looking at a replay with flagrant fouls, or if the ball was slapped out of bounds by somebody," Russo said.

Russo even suggested that they will "add a half hour" because the games don’t start on time. 

Chris Russo is frustrated that some Sweet 16 games start after 10 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday.

"Friday is Good Friday!" Russo said, animated. "Holy Thursday on Thursday! And I’ve gotta stay up until 1:45 in the morning to watch a two-hour-and-45-minute game?

"That is an absolute disgrace!"

The first Sweet 16 game will be played on Thursday, when No. 6 Clemson takes on No. 2 Arizona at 7:09 p.m. Then, No. 1 UConn will face No. 5 San Diego State at 7:39 p.m., followed by No. 1 UNC vs. No. 4 Alabama (9:39 p.m.) and Illinois and Iowa State’s matchup. 

"That is an absolute disgrace!" Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said of this week's schedule.

On Friday, the same time frames will be used across the other four games: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State, No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga, No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke and Creighton vs. Tennessee. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.