Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Derrick Henry scores 1st touchdown of 2024 NFL season vs Chiefs

Henry scored in his first drive as a Raven

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published | Updated
The first touchdown of the 2024 NFL season belongs to Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. 

Henry, in his first drive in his first game with the Ravens, finished off Baltimore's 70-yard opening drive with a five-yard rush at the goal line, powering into the end zone against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Henry signed a two-year deal with the Ravens back in March. As a former league MVP and two-time NFL rushing leader, Henry joined two-time MVP Lamar Jackson in a Ravens backfield that led the league in rushing in 2023. 

Henry's opening drive touchdown could be a preview of one of the NFL's most dynamic rushing offenses.

Derrick Henry vs Jaguars

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field before the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 7, 2024, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.  (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At 30 years old, Henry has a lot of miles on him. Since entering the league in 2016, Henry has played the fifth-most snaps among running backs — and will most likely surpass 4,000 regular-season snaps on Thursday night. Among 64 running backs with at least 1,500 snaps over that period. 

Derrick Henry rushes against Leo Chenal

Derrick Henry rushes against Leo Chenal of the Kansas City Chiefs for a touchdown during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

However, Henry is also in his first year running out of a shotgun offense, which may take some getting used to. Baltimore running backs coach Willie Taggart said he was slightly concerned about Henry running out of shotgun, but then he saw him practice. 

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium field with fireworks

A general view of the field as fireworks are displayed prior to a 2024 AFC wild card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

The Ravens' offensive line turnover (replacing three starters) could also impact Henry's room to run, but he still churned out more than 1,000 yards on the ground last season behind the Titans' struggling line.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.