Ravens' Derrick Henry scores 1st touchdown of 2024 NFL season vs Chiefs

The first touchdown of the 2024 NFL season belongs to Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Henry, in his first drive in his first game with the Ravens, finished off Baltimore's 70-yard opening drive with a five-yard rush at the goal line, powering into the end zone against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Henry signed a two-year deal with the Ravens back in March. As a former league MVP and two-time NFL rushing leader, Henry joined two-time MVP Lamar Jackson in a Ravens backfield that led the league in rushing in 2023.

Henry's opening drive touchdown could be a preview of one of the NFL's most dynamic rushing offenses.

At 30 years old, Henry has a lot of miles on him. Since entering the league in 2016, Henry has played the fifth-most snaps among running backs — and will most likely surpass 4,000 regular-season snaps on Thursday night. Among 64 running backs with at least 1,500 snaps over that period.

However, Henry is also in his first year running out of a shotgun offense, which may take some getting used to. Baltimore running backs coach Willie Taggart said he was slightly concerned about Henry running out of shotgun, but then he saw him practice.

The Ravens' offensive line turnover (replacing three starters) could also impact Henry's room to run, but he still churned out more than 1,000 yards on the ground last season behind the Titans' struggling line.

