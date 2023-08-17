Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes wants to dial up more QB sneaks: 'I haven't gotten stopped yet'

Mahomes rushed for a career-high four touchdowns last season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is widely regarded as one of the best play-callers in football. 

Reid likes coaching two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, but the coach admitted he is cautious when he dials up plays near the goal line. 

In 2019, Mahomes dislocated his kneecap during a quarterback sneak. Since then, Reid has been less prone to call the play.

Mahomes is widely viewed as the best player in the league, but Reid and the rest of the coaching staff want to avoid injuries.

Patrick Mahomes runs for a touchdown

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Fla. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"[The difference is] probably because my kneecap was on the side of my leg," Mahomes said, via the USA Today. "I think we were doing pretty good until that. No, we were … really good at it until last year. I mean, last year, we didn’t do very well at it."

Mahomes added that quarterback sneaks were still being evaluated. 

"This is the preseason, so we’ve kind of … we’ve went back and kind of evaluated it. And, hopefully, by the time season comes around, we can get back to converting those."

Patrick Mahomes smiles

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smiles on the field after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

During the Chiefs' preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, Reid dialed up a direct snap on fourth down to the tight end. But the wildcat style play was stopped for no gain.

If Mahomes had his way, he would be taking snaps and lowering his shoulder on short yardage plays more often.

Patrick Mahomes runs against the Broncos

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs escapes defensive pressure by the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"I’ll always want to because I always say that I haven’t got stopped yet," the star quarterback said.

"Because even the one that my knee I got hurt on, I still got the first down. But I’m pretty sure he’s not going to let me do it unless it’s like for the Super Bowl, and so I might have to call my own number in the Super Bowl if we get there."

The Chiefs open the regular season against the Detroit Lions Sept. 7.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.