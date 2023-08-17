Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes wants to dial up more QB sneaks: 'I haven't gotten stopped yet'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is widely regarded as one of the best play-callers in football.

Reid likes coaching two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, but the coach admitted he is cautious when he dials up plays near the goal line.

In 2019, Mahomes dislocated his kneecap during a quarterback sneak. Since then, Reid has been less prone to call the play.

Mahomes is widely viewed as the best player in the league, but Reid and the rest of the coaching staff want to avoid injuries.

"[The difference is] probably because my kneecap was on the side of my leg," Mahomes said, via the USA Today. "I think we were doing pretty good until that. No, we were … really good at it until last year. I mean, last year, we didn’t do very well at it."

Mahomes added that quarterback sneaks were still being evaluated.

"This is the preseason, so we’ve kind of … we’ve went back and kind of evaluated it. And, hopefully, by the time season comes around, we can get back to converting those."

During the Chiefs' preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, Reid dialed up a direct snap on fourth down to the tight end. But the wildcat style play was stopped for no gain.

If Mahomes had his way, he would be taking snaps and lowering his shoulder on short yardage plays more often.

"I’ll always want to because I always say that I haven’t got stopped yet," the star quarterback said.

"Because even the one that my knee I got hurt on, I still got the first down. But I’m pretty sure he’s not going to let me do it unless it’s like for the Super Bowl, and so I might have to call my own number in the Super Bowl if we get there."

The Chiefs open the regular season against the Detroit Lions Sept. 7.