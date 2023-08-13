Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes goes wild after backup quarterback emulates him on impressive touchdown pass

Mahomes sprinted on field, screamed in celebration for Shane Buechele's play

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Patrick Mahomes may have left the Kansas City Chiefs’ first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints quickly, but Shane Buechele, one of the other quarterbacks on the depth chart, looked just like him during an impressive touchdown pass in the second half.

The Chiefs were in the red zone, down 17-14, in the third quarter when Buechele, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Chiefs in 2021, called for the snap.

The Saints’ pass rush was collapsing Buechele’s pocket as he started scrambling to his right with his eyes still downfield trying to find the end zone. After avoiding one pass rusher, another was barreling toward him, and it looked like a sack was imminent as the third-quarter clock struck zero.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shane Buechele throws

Shane Buechele of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the preseason game at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Instead, Buechele shimmied to his left, forcing a missed tackle, and fired an off-balance pass to wide receiver Kekoa Crawford with a sidearm delivery for the touchdown.

The impressive maneuvers by Buechele had the entire Chiefs sideline going nuts, but no one more than Mahomes, who was screaming and jumping up and down in celebration. 

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES SAYS ERIC BIENIEMY'S COACHING STYLE ‘MADE ME A BETTER PLAYER’

Mahomes, in his full Chiefs uniform with pads but a visor on his head, was pumping his fist and skipping on the field in sheer amazement at the play Buechele pulled off.

Buechele hasn’t thrown a pass in a regular-season game, but he has arguably the best quarterback in the game to learn from in Mahomes. And since he’s been with Mahomes the day he got in the NFL, his playing style has clearly rubbed off on Buechele.

Shane Buechele looks up on warmups

Shane Buechele of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Buechele is battling NFL veteran Blaine Gabbert for the backup spot behind Mahomes for the regular season. He finished 11-of-18 passing for 155 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Gabbert was 4-for-8 for 59 yards and a touchdown pass in his time with the offense in the preseason matchup.

Mahomes' MVP status in the NFL has never changed his personality that has been a consistent positive force in the Chiefs’ locker room, always showing confidence in his teammates like a natural leader should.

Patrick Mahomes screams

Patrick Mahomes was fired up after backup Shane Buechele's impressive scoring play. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images/File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, his pure joy for Buechele’s highlight-reel play is right on brand for how Mahomes treats his teammates, especially in the quarterbacks room.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.