Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'excited' for Tom Brady to be on call for Super Bowl LIX

Tom Brady will be on the call for Super Bowl LIX alongside Kevin Burkhardt as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to do something Brady never did during his playing career – win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. The talk about Mahomes entering the same atmosphere as Brady will be immense.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Mahomes acknowledged his excitement for Brady to be on the call for his games. The Chiefs don’t usually play on FOX given that AFC teams usually play on CBS broadcasts.

"I have so much respect for Tom, and he’s been someone that’s given me so much advice in my career," Mahomes said. "So, it’ll be really cool, and I’m sure he’ll break it down, and it’ll be a great game, and I’m excited for the fans to see it."

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Brady is considered the greatest NFL player of all time and Mahomes’ accolades are just starting to get up there to match the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star. Mahomes has been in the NFL for eight years, and he’s about to appear in his fifth Super Bowl.

But Brady had Mahomes’ number in the latter stages of his career. Brady and the Buccaneers topped Mahomes and Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brady and the Patriots also defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship.

Mahomes had three playoff losses and Brady is responsible for two of them. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the other.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This time, Brady will be up in the booth to see whether Mahomes can pull off history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.