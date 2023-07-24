Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt shuts down Andy Reid retirement speculation: 'Incredibly energized and excited'

Reid is entering his 25th season as an NFL head coach

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t going anywhere any time soon, owner and CEO Clark Hunt said Sunday. 

Hunt confirmed that the team has no intentions of looking for a replacement for the longtime NFL head coach, despite speculation that he was mulling retirement before the Super Bowl in early February. 

Andy Reid and Clark Hunt talk before an NFL game

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt speaks with head coach Andy Reid before the Tennessee Titans game at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"That's never come up in my conversations with Andy," Hunt told the media from training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sunday. 

"I think, as I recall his answer, somebody asked him the question and I don't think he stopped to think about that subject and it has sort of had a life of its own there for a few weeks until Andy said, 'No, I'm not thinking about that.'"

Hunt was referring to a report from FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, who said Reid admitted during an interview that he had a "decision" to make following Super Bowl LVII.

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid scream in excitement

Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"I did ask Andy, ‘If you win this game, will this be the final time we see you coach?’ It wasn’t a ‘no’ but he said, 'Look, I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game,'" Glazer reported at the time.

After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid later clarified that he had no plans to retire.

Andy Reid and Clark hunt celebrate winning the Super Bowl

Clark Hunt hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"As I see Andy, he remains incredibly energized and excited," Hunt added Sunday. "He's all about the Kansas City Chiefs and trying to get us back to the playoffs and win another Super Bowl. I think he has as much energy and passion as I've seen in the past 10-plus years that he's been with us."

Hunt added that he hopes he doesn’t have to devise a replacement plan "for a long time."

