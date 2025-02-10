Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs' DeAndre Hopkins complains about 'touchy calls' after Super Bowl LIX loss

Hopkins had 2 catches and a touchdown

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a few words about how Super Bowl LIX was called after the team’s 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Two penalties early in the game drew attention from social media. First, it was the offensive pass interference call on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, then it was an unnecessary roughness call on Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie on Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

DeAndre Hopkins touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, #8, catches a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, #27, in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"It’s my first year being with the Chiefs and I saw a lot of things in the media about the refs, but what are you all going to say now about the refs and us?" Hopkins told reporters. "There was a lot of touchy calls. Are you going to report that? Are you going to talk about the refs now?"

Hopkins had two catches on five targets for 18 yards and a touchdown. He did have a massive drop in the game as he appeared to slip and fall as he was running his route. He then dropped a pass that could have gone for a ton of yards and possibly build momentum.

DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, #8, and tight end Travis Kelce, #87, sit on the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

It was that kind of night for the Chiefs. The team had 275 total yards on 49 plays. The team picked up some extra yards in the second half after the Eagles went up 40-6.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 21-of-32 with 257 yards, three touchdown passes, two interceptions and a fumble.

Avonte Maddox makes a play

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox, #29, blocks a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, #8, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It will be back to the drawing board for the Chiefs in the offseason.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.