Chiefs' DeAndre Hopkins complains about 'touchy calls' after Super Bowl LIX loss

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a few words about how Super Bowl LIX was called after the team’s 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Two penalties early in the game drew attention from social media. First, it was the offensive pass interference call on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, then it was an unnecessary roughness call on Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie on Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s my first year being with the Chiefs and I saw a lot of things in the media about the refs, but what are you all going to say now about the refs and us?" Hopkins told reporters. "There was a lot of touchy calls. Are you going to report that? Are you going to talk about the refs now?"

Hopkins had two catches on five targets for 18 yards and a touchdown. He did have a massive drop in the game as he appeared to slip and fall as he was running his route. He then dropped a pass that could have gone for a ton of yards and possibly build momentum.

EAGLES' JALEN HURTS NAMED SUPER BOWL LIX MVP: 'GOD IS GOOD'

It was that kind of night for the Chiefs. The team had 275 total yards on 49 plays. The team picked up some extra yards in the second half after the Eagles went up 40-6.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 21-of-32 with 257 yards, three touchdown passes, two interceptions and a fumble.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It will be back to the drawing board for the Chiefs in the offseason.