Eagles' Jalen Hurts named Super Bowl LIX MVP: 'God is good'

Hurts finished the game with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score

By Chantz Martin
Published
Jalen Hurts has faced his fair share of doubters during his football career. 

He overcame getting benched at halftime of the championship game when he was at Alabama. He later transferred to Oklahoma, where he regained the starting quarterback role. NFL teams passed on him in the first round of the 2020 draft, but the Philadelphia Eagles took a chance on him in the second round.

Jalen Hurts celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.  (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

He started off his professional football career in Philly as a backup. Even when he did get the opportunity to become an NFL starter, many still questioned whether Hurts had the tools to be a star. Hurts put all of those doubts to bed on Sunday when he was named the Super Bowl MVP after he led the Eagles to victory.

While Hurts wasn’t asked to do too much on a dominant defensive night for Philadelphia, he came through at nearly every opportunity when he was needed as the calm he has shown throughout his career was evident on football’s biggest stage.

Jalen Hurts with Vince Lombardi Trophy

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie passes the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.  (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

He finished the game with 221 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also was credited with a rushing touchdown during the 40-22 win over the Chiefs that avenged a Super Bowl loss two years ago against Kansas City.

Nevertheless, in the seasons since that Super Bowl loss, some critics still questioned whether Hurts was holding back the Eagles offense.

Jalen Hurts looks on

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts on the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Aside from an early interception against the Chiefs — his first since Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys — Hurts was nearly flawless against the Chiefs defense.

Moments after the clock struck zero, Hurts reflected on his personal journey.

"God is good. He is greater than all the highs and the lows. I think personally… myself I've just been able to use every experience and learn from it… the good, the bad, all of it… using it as fuel to pursue my own greatness. I couldn't do any of these things without the guys around me. We've got a special group this year. We were able to learn from the past," Hurts told FOX Sports.

Hurts is now just the fourth quarterback ever to lose his first Super Bowl start and go on to win one as a starter later in his career, joining Hall of Famers John Elway, Bob Griese and Len Dawson.

The Eagles won the franchise's first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy when the team defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.