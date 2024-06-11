Chiefs' BJ Thompson out of the hospital after medical episode, agent says

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman B.J. Thompson was released from the hospital on Monday following a cardiac arrest and seizure at workouts last week, his agent said.

Thompson suffered the medical scare on Thursday morning but was making progress by Friday.

"The family thanks everyone for their prayers and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism throughout this situation," Chris Turnage, of United Athlete Sports Agency, said in a statement to the NFL Network.

Thompson was immediately attended to by medical staff on site and reportedly taken away in an ambulance. Harrison Butker was said to have been one of the first people to attend to Thompson.

According to ESPN, the Chiefs canceled Thursday’s practice session and rescheduled it for the following day.

"I was able to be right there, I jumped in there just from my office, so I came down and popped in. Now, I’m not much help, they had it under control, but that’s tough, that’s a tough situation," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday. "We’ve been through a couple of those in my time, and it’s never fun.

"Thank goodness though, I mean if it had to happen, no better place than right here where you have the support unit that knows what to do."

Thompson is entering his second season with the Chiefs after being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He appeared in one game during his rookie season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, when he registered two tackles.

