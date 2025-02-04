Chiefs' Andy Reid admits feeling 'old' as Super Bowl matchup against son of former Eagles star looms

Andy Reid spent nearly a decade and a half coaching the Philadelphia Eagles, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance along the way.

Reid departed the City of Brotherly Love after the 2012 season and became head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid has hoisted the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy three times as Chiefs coach, and this Sunday he will again face his former team.

While there are countless story lines leading up to the Super Bowl, Reid was asked to share his thoughts about preparing his team to compete against the son of a former Eagles star linebacker Reid spent several years coaching during his tenure in Philadelphia.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter Sr., was a fifth-round draft selection last year. The younger Trotter recorded 25 tackles during his rookie season with the Eagles.

Reid, 66, concluded that matchup meant he was "old."

The elder Trotter spent eight seasons with the Eagles in three separate stints. Reid was on the Philadelphia sideline for seven of those years.

"Jeremiah, his father, was one of my favorite players," Reid said. "This kid, his son, has done a tremendous job. Did it at Clemson and now transferred it to the Eagles. I think it’s a neat deal. He’s wearing the same number, all that. That’s a great deal. Great deal for the family."

Another intriguing matchup that has received considerable attention leading up to Sunday's big game is the two opposing star quarterbacks. Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is already a three-time Super Bowl winner, while the younger Jalen Hurts is making his second career appearance in the league's championship game.

The Eagles selected Hurts in the second round in 2020. He helped the Eagles advance to the 2023 Super Bowl but lost 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in that game. This year's game in New Orleans will be a rematch of that Super Bowl from two years ago.

A victory over the Eagles would secure an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title for the Chiefs. If Philly is victorious, it would be the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9 from the Caesars Superdome on FOX.

