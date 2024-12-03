Tiger Woods unsure when he will compete on PGA Tour after latest back procedure: 'I'm still not there'

Golf legend Tiger Woods has a goal of competing on the PGA Tour at least once a month, but he admitted Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge he’s not close to doing so.

Woods spoke with reporters prior to the event in the Bahamas, where he said he has a "long way to go" before he returns to the tour after another back surgery.

Woods underwent microdecompression surgery, which he hopes can help him get strong enough to play on the PGA Tour at least once a month.

Woods said he was hurting badly toward the end of this year’s season, to the point he knew he needed to do something to help himself get back to normal.

"I didn’t think my back was going to go like it did this year," he said, via Yahoo Sports. "It was quite painful throughout the end of the year and, hence, I had another procedure done to it to alleviate the pain I had going down my leg.

"So, whether my commitment going forward is once a month, yeah, I could say that all over again, but I truly don’t know."

Woods added that, for now, continuing to rehab and get stronger is the top priority. Once he feels like he can start swinging a golf club up to his standards, he will consider playing again.

The Tiger Woods Foundation benefits from the Hero World Challenge, which is why the 15-time major winner is in the Bahamas despite announcing last week he wouldn’t be participating in the field.

"I’m still not there," Woods said of being "tournament sharp." "And these are 20 of the best players in the world, and I’m not sharp enough to compete against them at this level."

Woods did battle through injury, but he was able to accomplish a small milestone this year, competing in all four majors for the first time since 2020. He finished 60th at the Masters, though he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open.

Other than those events, Woods competed in the Genesis Invitational in February, but he withdrew from the tournament midway through his second round.

Woods will turn 49 at the end of this month, but he told reporters "the fire still burns to compete."

Golf fans will wait patiently, hoping Woods can get back on the course next year.

