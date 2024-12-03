Charles Barkley, Mark Cuban agree their presidential ticket would win White House

Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks’ minority owner and surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential election bid, had been linked to running for the White House in the last few election cycles but never took the plunge.

Cuban appeared on "The Steam Room" with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley last week, when Johnson asked Cuban whether having Barkley on the ticket with him would help him make the decision to run for president after all.

The billionaire business mogul appeared to like the idea, and Barkley went a step further.

"We’d win. We’d definitely win," the NBA Hall of Famer said.

There seemed to be a wide-open field for anyone on the Democrat side to run for president in 2028 following the party’s loss in the presidential, House and Senate elections. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro have all been among the top names for the ticket.

"Yes, we would win running away," Cuban declared of a ticket with Barkley. "No question about it."

Cuban came out on the attack against Trump in the final days of the campaign. He said on "The View" that Trump was "never seen around strong, intelligent women ever." He admitted to making a mistake with those remarks afterward, as it came on the heels of President Biden seemingly calling Trump supporters "garbage."

As Trump won the election, Cuban fired off a congratulatory post on X to the president-elect.

"Congrats @realDonald Trump. You won fair and square," Cuban posted on X shortly after Pennsylvania was called in the Republican nominee’s favor, leaving little path to victory for Harris.

"Congrats to @ElonMusk as well. #Godspeed," Cuban added to fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

Cuban has also said he would be willing to help Trump if Harris did not win.

"If Trump wins, last time when he won, he asked me to help on health care, on PPE [personal protective equipment], I sat with [ex-White House aide] Peter Navarro and helped him come up with a mask company and helped them grow. That was all domestic production. I’ll do the same thing. I’m America first," Cuban said on CNBC.

Cuban also deleted his X posts supporting Harris.