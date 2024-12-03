Jets fans groan as Trump announces his pick for US ambassador to UK

President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to name billionaire investment banker Warren A. Stephens as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom burst the bubble of New York Jets fans on Monday.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social. The Senate will be required to confirm the selection.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies," Trump wrote in the post.

Jets fans had hoped Trump would tap team owner Woody Johnson as the ambassador to the U.K. as he did in his first term from 2017 to 2021. Christopher Johnson, Woody’s brother, took over operations for the team and made personnel decisions.

BRONCOS OUTLAST JAMEIS WINSTON'S 497 PASSING YARDS TO BEAT BROWNS IN PRIMETIME

The Jets’ best record was 7-9 in 2019. Since 2016, the team has only won seven games in a season. They won 10 games in 2015 and have not made the playoffs since 2010.

New York fans, fed up with the way the season has gone, made their opinions known as Trump’s decision came down. However, Johnson could always be appointed to another position.

The Jets are 3-9 this season after all the hype and hope for a playoff run with Aaron Rodgers back at full health. Instead, the team fired Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas in the middle of the season, and the acquisition of Davante Adams has yet to bear fruit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York is sitting in third place in the AFC East with a few more weeks left in the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.