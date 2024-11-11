Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban, Mavericks minority owner and Harris surrogate, takes heat for deleting supportive posts of VP

Cuban campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Mark Cuban shouldn't have said what he did, says Matthew Bennett Video

Mark Cuban shouldn't have said what he did, says Matthew Bennett

'America Reports' panelists Mary Katharine Ham and Matthew Bennett discuss the fallout from President Biden calling Trump supporters 'garbage' and Mark Cuban's remarks about pro-Trump women.

Mark Cuban, a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks who was a staunch supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, addressed allegations he scrubbed posts about her nearly a week after she lost to President-elect Donald Trump.

Users on X appeared to catch Cuban deleting posts about his support of Harris. He responded to a post from Libs on TikTok about his post deletion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mark Cuban at Bulls game

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 6, 2024. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

"I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years. Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the wayback machine if you really want to see them," he wrote.

Cuban also pointed to an app he helped develop to delete posts but closed in 2021.

The billionaire businessman came out on the attack against Trump in the final days of the campaign. He said on "The View" that Trump was "never seen around strong, intelligent women ever." He admitted to making a mistake with those remarks afterward, as it came on the heels of President Biden seemingly calling Trump supporters "garbage."

NHL LEGEND WAYNE GRETZKY WEARS MAGA HAT AT TRUMP PARTY, SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA MELTDOWN

Mark Cuban campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking to Black and Latino small business leaders at a town hall in Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2024.

Mark Cuban campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking to Black and Latino small business leaders at a town hall in Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2024. (Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

As Trump won the election, Cuban fired off a congratulatory post on X to the president-elect.

"Congrats @realDonald Trump. You won fair and square," Cuban posted on X shortly after Pennsylvania was called in the Republican nominee’s favor, leaving little path to victory for Harris. 

"Congrats to @ElonMusk as well. #Godspeed," Cuban added to fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

Cuban has also said he would be willing to help Trump if Harris did not win.

Mark Cuban on his phone

Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks checks his phone during the second half of the game between the Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 3, 2024. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If Trump wins, last time when he won, he asked me to help on health care, on PPE [personal protective equipment], I sat with [ex-White House aide] Peter Navarro and helped him come up with a mask company and helped them grow. That was all domestic production. I’ll do the same thing. I’m America first," Cuban said on CNBC.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.