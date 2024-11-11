Mark Cuban, Mavericks minority owner and Harris surrogate, takes heat for deleting supportive posts of VP

Mark Cuban, a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks who was a staunch supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, addressed allegations he scrubbed posts about her nearly a week after she lost to President-elect Donald Trump.

Users on X appeared to catch Cuban deleting posts about his support of Harris. He responded to a post from Libs on TikTok about his post deletion.

"I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years. Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the wayback machine if you really want to see them," he wrote.

Cuban also pointed to an app he helped develop to delete posts but closed in 2021.

The billionaire businessman came out on the attack against Trump in the final days of the campaign. He said on "The View" that Trump was "never seen around strong, intelligent women ever." He admitted to making a mistake with those remarks afterward, as it came on the heels of President Biden seemingly calling Trump supporters "garbage."

As Trump won the election, Cuban fired off a congratulatory post on X to the president-elect.

"Congrats @realDonald Trump. You won fair and square," Cuban posted on X shortly after Pennsylvania was called in the Republican nominee’s favor, leaving little path to victory for Harris.

"Congrats to @ElonMusk as well. #Godspeed," Cuban added to fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

Cuban has also said he would be willing to help Trump if Harris did not win.

"If Trump wins, last time when he won, he asked me to help on health care, on PPE [personal protective equipment], I sat with [ex-White House aide] Peter Navarro and helped him come up with a mask company and helped them grow. That was all domestic production. I’ll do the same thing. I’m America first," Cuban said on CNBC.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.