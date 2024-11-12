Mark Cuban runs to 'less hateful' social media platform after scrubbing X account of Harris support

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban might be looking for a fresh start on a new social media platform after a string of recent embarrassments on X.

On Tuesday, Cuban posted on the Bluesky platform for the first time in over a year.

"Hello Less Hateful World," Cuban wrote.

Cuban then posted again, clarifying to followers that they shouldn't expect much political commentary from the "Shark Tank" host for "a while."

"Just an FYI. Don’t expect any politics or speculation about what might happen for a while. I’m sure there will be plenty to comment on when the time comes," he wrote.

Before Tuesday, Cuban last posted on Bluesky in July 2023. His latest posts come after the platform announced it has added more than 1 million new users since last week's election.

Cuban's return to Bluesky comes just days after he deleted multiple X posts in support of Vice President Kamala Harris during the election cycle.

"I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years. Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the wayback machine if you really want to see them," Cuban wrote on X.

Cuban's X feed had drawn a flurry of partisan debate about the recent election, and the billionaire stoked controversy by taking pro-Harris stances in debates with random users on X.

This included an exchange with former NCAA swimmer and OutKick contributor Riley Gaines in a debate over Harris' handling of the border crisis.

Gaines ended up with the last word in that debate. Cuban did not respond to Gaines' thread when she brought up that Harris' proposed border bill included funding for Ukraine and Israel and that more than 320,000 migrant children went missing while crossing the border during Harris' handling of the border.

A report from the Department of Homeland Security released Aug. 21 revealed the Biden-Harris administration had lost track of that number of migrant children who crossed the border without parents.

Cuban also took heat for comments he made during an appearance on ABC's "The View," in which he claimed Trump had not been seen around "strong" or "intelligent" women.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them."

Cuban was lambasted for the comments, especially by users on X, in the days after the comments and through election week. Many pointed out that one of Cuban's closest business partners as co-owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks is a woman who supports Trump.

The family of Miriam Adelson, who bought the majority of the Mavericks from Cuban in December, has donated $100 million to her Preserve America PAC backing Trump’s presidential campaign, according to Front Office Sports . It was the largest political donation of any owner in the NBA, NFL, MLB or WNBA.

Cuban's most recent X posts included a congratulatory post to Trump after his election night victory.

"Congrats [Donald Trump]. You won fair and square," Cuban wrote on X. "Congrats to [Elon Musk] as well."

Since posting that, Cuban has not mentioned Trump or Harris on social media. Cuban's only post since that mentioned any political figure was on Sunday when he advertised one of his companies that specialized in supplement ratings and mentioned Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

"When folks like (Joe Rogan), RFK Jr. and so many others talk about wellness, that’s great. But make sure the product you use has the ingredients its label says it does," Cuban wrote.

Cuban was one of many left-wing figures who went so far as to suggest Trump was a "fascist" in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

"Donald Trump is not a normal candidate," Cuban told Jonathan Karl in a recent ABC interview. "And I think it’s not a stretch to call Donald Trump a fascist.

"He’s talking about ‘the enemy within’ and going after people using the military. He’s talked about mass deportations, where they’ll stop people on the street and check their papers. What does that remind you of? Talking about knocking on doors and pulling people out and deporting them, what does that remind you of? That’s pretty damn close to fascism, if not the definition of fascism."

Earlier this year, when President Biden was still the presumptive Democratic nominee, Cuban said he would vote for Biden over Trump even if Biden was "being given his last rites."

"If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," he told Bloomberg News in March.