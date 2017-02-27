Chargers place franchise tag on linebacker Melvin Ingram

The pass-rushing options that will be available on the open market continued to dry up Monday after the Los Angeles Chargers placed the franchise tag on linebacker Melvin Ingram, the team announced.

Ingram had 8.5 sacks in 2016 and has racked up 18.5 sacks the past two seasons. Tagging Ingram allows the Chargers keep one of the best young pass-rushing duos in the league intact, pairing Ingram with Joey Bosa, who had 10.5 sacks in only 12 games.

Ingram is just the latest pass-rusher to be tagged ahead of Wednesday's deadline, joining Chandler Jones with the Cardinals and Jason Pierre-Paul with the Giants -- both of whom were tagged Monday.