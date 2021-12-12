Expand / Collapse search
Chargers' Justin Herbert launches jaw-dropping touchdown pass vs. Giants, social media goes into frenzy

According to NextGen Stats, Herbert threw the football 63.8 yards in the air on that touchdown

Welcome to the show, Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers second-year quarterback made a jaw-dropping touchdown pass when he connected with wide receiver Jalen Guyton on a 59-yard strike during their game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, rolled out to his right on a third-and-11 play with 25 seconds to go in the first half. The Oregon product reset his feet near the right hash mark and launched a rocket to extend the Chargers’ lead to 24-7 over the Giants at the half.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert celebrates after throwing a pass to wide receiver Jalen Guyton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert celebrates after throwing a pass to wide receiver Jalen Guyton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

According to NextGen Stats, Herbert threw the football 63.8 yards in the air on that touchdown.

Herbert’s display of arm talent caused a chain reaction on social media by viewers tuning in.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Herbert was benched late in the fourth quarter as the Chargers held a comfortable lead. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns as Los Angeles cruised to a 37-21 victory over the Giants. The Chargers improved to 8-5 on the season and will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

