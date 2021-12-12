Chargers' Justin Herbert launches jaw-dropping touchdown pass vs. Giants, social media goes into frenzy

Welcome to the show, Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers second-year quarterback made a jaw-dropping touchdown pass when he connected with wide receiver Jalen Guyton on a 59-yard strike during their game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, rolled out to his right on a third-and-11 play with 25 seconds to go in the first half. The Oregon product reset his feet near the right hash mark and launched a rocket to extend the Chargers’ lead to 24-7 over the Giants at the half.

According to NextGen Stats, Herbert threw the football 63.8 yards in the air on that touchdown.

Herbert’s display of arm talent caused a chain reaction on social media by viewers tuning in.

Herbert was benched late in the fourth quarter as the Chargers held a comfortable lead. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns as Los Angeles cruised to a 37-21 victory over the Giants. The Chargers improved to 8-5 on the season and will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.