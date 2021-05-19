Celtics' Kemba Walker raises eyebrows with Gadsden flag on jacket before game

Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker caused some controversy with his apparel when he arrived at TD Garden for the play-in tournament matchup against the Washington Wizards Tuesday.

Walker was seen wearing a "Don’t Tread on Me" jacket. The Celtics tweeted out a photo of his outfit but later deleted the message.

The point guard finished with 29 points on 10-of-24 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in Boston’s 118-110 victory to secure the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference side of the NBA playoffs bracket.

However, Walker’s outfit was the talk of social media.

The Gadsden flag featured on Walker’s jacket had the rattlesnake and the words "Don’t tread on me on it." The flag was designed during the American Revolution. The flag has been used by those who are against government overreach, according to the New Yorker. The flag has been a source of controversy in recent years and it was reportedly seen being flying at the U.S. Capitol riot earlier this year.

According to The Athletic, Walker told reporters he didn’t know what the flag meant.

The Celtics can now start to prepare for the next round of the playoffs. Boston will match up against the Brooklyn Nets, who hope that Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden can all be healthy at the same time.

Boston did not beat Brooklyn in the regular season.