Celtics' Derrick White suffers chipped tooth in NBA Finals: 'I’ll lose all my teeth for a championship'

Even a chipped tooth couldn’t stop Boston Celtics guard Derrick White from smiling on Monday night.

The Celtics topped the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to claim the franchise’s 18th NBA title, a record feat.

Blood, sweat and tears could certainly be used to describe White’s night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

White, 29, took a hard fall in the second quarter and ended up landing on the ground face first. He collided with Mavericks center Dereck Lively II in the process, causing Lively to fall on top of him.

The fall caused White to chip his front tooth, but it wasn’t enough to end his night.

CELTICS CAPTURE 18TH NBA CHAMPIONSHIP WITH GAME 5 WIN OVER MAVERICKS

"This is what we work for," White said after the game. "I’ll lose all my teeth for a championship."

White earned his first NBA championship and helped the Celtics to their first since 2008 with a solid performance. He finished the night with 14 points, eight rebounds, and one assist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and Jaylen Brown was named NBA Finals MVP after finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.