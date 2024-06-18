Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

Celtics' Derrick White suffers chipped tooth in NBA Finals: 'I’ll lose all my teeth for a championship'

White finished with with 14 points, eight rebounds, and one assist

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Even a chipped tooth couldn’t stop Boston Celtics guard Derrick White from smiling on Monday night. 

The Celtics topped the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to claim the franchise’s 18th NBA title, a record feat. 

Derrick White celebrates

Derrick White of the Celtics celebrates after Game Five of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on June 17, 2024, at the TD Garden in Boston.  (Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Blood, sweat and tears could certainly be used to describe White’s night. 

White, 29, took a hard fall in the second quarter and ended up landing on the ground face first. He collided with Mavericks center Dereck Lively II in the process, causing Lively to fall on top of him. 

The fall caused White to chip his front tooth, but it wasn’t enough to end his night. 

Derrick White falls

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II collides with Boston Celtics guard Derrick White during the NBA Finals at TD Garden. (David Butler II-USA Today Sports)

CELTICS CAPTURE 18TH NBA CHAMPIONSHIP WITH GAME 5 WIN OVER MAVERICKS

"This is what we work for," White said after the game. "I’ll lose all my teeth for a championship." 

White earned his first NBA championship and helped the Celtics to their first since 2008 with a solid performance. He finished the night with 14 points, eight rebounds, and one assist. 

Derrick White exits the court

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White walks to the bench after hitting his face on the court during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and Jaylen Brown was named NBA Finals MVP after finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

