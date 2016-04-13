Carmelo Anthony wants to be 'part of decision-making' for Knicks

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony says he's been studying the market and is ready to put what he's learned to use.

The free-agent market that is.

With his exit interview scheduled for Thursday, Anthony says he wants to be part of the team's decision-making heading into next season.

"If I'm going to be a part of this organization and the future of this organization, then I want to be a part of the decision-making in some way shape or form," Anthony told reporters before Tuesday's season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Anthony sat out the game, but that didn't stop him from sounding off before it.

"I look at the list (of free agents) every day. Whether it's for me, whether it's for other teams. I want to see what other guys are thinking about as far as who they want to get to better their team and where we fit in the free-agency market. I look at that stuff. Those are things I pay close attention to," he said.

According to ESPN, Anthony wants an "open dialogue" with Phil Jackson and Knicks brass at his exit meeting about where the team is headed.

"Just an understanding of kind of a plan, a plan of action of what they're trying to do, what we're trying to do, what we're trying to accomplish here. I don't really have -- I think everybody knows my questions that I have. So it's just a matter of them kind of being transparent with me. We talk. We have an open dialogue, an open conversation, about how we all can get better at this situation moving forward, what I can do to kind of help and kind of fill the holes that we need to fill at this point," he says.

What he doesn't want to hear about, apparently, is the triangle offense.

"I don't think (the triangle) was expressed to us as players clearly from Day 1. I thought it was different messages to the players about the actual triangle. I actually get tired of saying the word triangle, to be honest."