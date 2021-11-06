Cardinals QB Kyler Murray a game-time decision on Sunday

The Cardinals (7-1) could be without quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday against the 49ers (3-4).

The MVP candidate is reportedly a game-time decision with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury on the final drive of Arizona’s 24-21 loss to the Packers last Thursday. Murray did not practice all week, a troubling sign.

"He’s progressing, we’ll see how he feels Sunday, and go from there," Kingsbury said on Friday. "I know he wants to play. He understands how important a division game is, and is playing at a really high level.

"We’re not going to put him out there unless he can function. He wants to play. We’ll see."

With Murray’s status uncertain, Arizona is now a 2.5-point underdog on the road against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. on FOX, per FanDuelSportsbook. They entered the week as a one-point favorite.

Backup journeyman Colt McCoy will get his number called should Murray be held out. It’s a role the 11-year vet of five teams is familiar with. In 30 career starts, McCoy is 8-22 with 6,455 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

"It’s a unique position," McCoy said. "You always have to be ready, right? Whether it is for a few plays, whether it is for the rest of the game, whether it is for a few games down the stretch.

"I’ve started a lot of games in the NFL and been a backup for a lot. Really, I try to keep my approach as similar as possible each week, no matter what. For me, it’s important if I come off the bench to help because something happened to the starter, my teammates can know what they’re getting from me."

Filling in for Murray is no easy task, but the Cardinals locker room has full confidence in McCoy’s ability.

"We’ve got a lot of confidence in Colt," tight end Zach Ertz said. "In the NFL, injuries happen. You are going to miss a game here and there, and the next guy has to stand up. Colt’s been working his butt off in case he does have to go."