Cardinals, Mike Shildt part ways over 'philosophical differences'

The St. Louis Cardinals and manager Mike Shildt are going in different directions.

The Cardinals announced that they agreed to part ways with Shildt on Thursday afternoon. Cardinals president John Mozeliak said that it was "something that popped up recently," but he didn’t elaborate on what he called "philosophical differences."

Mozeliak added that Shildt was heading into the final year of his contract, but that wasn’t the only reason why the two sides decided to go their separate ways. This happened just one week after the Cardinals fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League wildcard game.

Shildt took over for Mike Matheny, the current Kansas City Royals manager, on an interim basis back in August 2018. That season, St. Louis won 91 games, and Shildt was honored as the National League Manager of the Year. The Cardinals advanced to the NL Championship Series, but were eventually swept by the Washington Nationals.

Last season, the Cardinals went 30-29 during the pandemic-shortened season and fell in the wildcard game. This year, the Cardinals rolled to a franchise-record, 17-game winning streak, which helped them reach the wildcard game once again.

