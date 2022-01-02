Cardinals' Jonathan Ward makes mind-blowing helmet catch on fake punt

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward made his case for catch of the season on Sunday during the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

With about 10:30 to go in the second quarter, the Cardinals lined up to punt on 4th-and-2 but ran a fake play. Chris Banjo took the snap and tossed the ball well behind Ward. However, Ward was able to somehow come down with the catch as he secured it on top of cornerback Nashon Wright’s helmet.

Replay of the catch showed Ward sticking his right hand out and balancing the ball on Wright’s helmet. Wright was called for pass interference, but the penalty was declined.

The play helped the Cardinals extend the drive. Arizona would run 15 plays in total on the series and go 91 yards down the field for a touchdown. Kyler Murray found Antoine Wesley to go up 10-0.

Murray finished 26-for-38 with 263 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Arizona held on for the win 25-22 in what could be a preview of the upcoming playoffs.

By the end of the game, the playoff picture had the Cardinals as the No. 5 seed and the Cowboys as the No. 4 seed. Dallas won the NFC East and will host a playoff game regardless of their recod.