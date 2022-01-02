Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals' Jonathan Ward makes mind-blowing helmet catch on fake punt

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward made his case for catch of the season on Sunday during the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

With about 10:30 to go in the second quarter, the Cardinals lined up to punt on 4th-and-2 but ran a fake play. Chris Banjo took the snap and tossed the ball well behind Ward. However, Ward was able to somehow come down with the catch as he secured it on top of cornerback Nashon Wright’s helmet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) hits Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) as he reaches to catch a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Wright was called for pass interference.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) hits Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) as he reaches to catch a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Wright was called for pass interference.

Replay of the catch showed Ward sticking his right hand out and balancing the ball on Wright’s helmet. Wright was called for pass interference, but the penalty was declined.

CARDINALS HOLD OFF COWBOYS 25-22 IN MATCHUP OF PLAYOFF TEAMS

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) hits Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) as he reaches to catch a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Wright was called for pass interference.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) hits Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) as he reaches to catch a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Wright was called for pass interference. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The play helped the Cardinals extend the drive. Arizona would run 15 plays in total on the series and go 91 yards down the field for a touchdown. Kyler Murray found Antoine Wesley to go up 10-0.

Murray finished 26-for-38 with 263 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Arizona held on for the win 25-22 in what could be a preview of the upcoming playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By the end of the game, the playoff picture had the Cardinals as the No. 5 seed and the Cowboys as the No. 4 seed. Dallas won the NFC East and will host a playoff game regardless of their recod.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com