Cardinals' J.J. Watt shares 'heartfelt' message with injured teen from Waukesha parade attack

Arizona Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt reached out to a Waukesha, Wisconsin, teenager who was injured during the Waukesha parade attack last month.

Tyler Pudleiner, 17, received a "get well soon" message from Watt, a Pewaukee, Wisconsin, native, on Thanksgiving morning.

"I just want to say that I think it’s absolutely terrible and tragic what happened, and I’m so, so sorry that you are affected by what happened," Watt said in the video message .

Pudleiner said that when he received the message on his phone unexpectedly, it came in as an unsaved number.

"Just the challenges after surgery and building that strength back up is the main thing that I’m dealing with right now," Pudleiner added.

Pudleiner said the message he received from Watt put a smile on his face.

"It was just a very genuine and heartfelt message. It really shows — goes to show — how great of a person J.J. is and how he hasn’t forgotten his roots," Pudleiner said.

Watt explained in the video that he was sending "a little care package" to Pudleiner.

Pudleiner received Cardinals gear, including a hat, a flag and a personalized jersey.

"I was more shocked and, you know, just in awe in general," Pudleiner said.

Pudleiner added that he sent a thank-you message to Watt for the gifts.