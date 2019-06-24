Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

SEE IT: NFL star Cam Newton offers airline passenger $1500 to switch seats, and is rejected

Gerren Keith Gaynor
By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

NFL star Cam Newton’s alleged offer to a passenger to switch seats aboard a 10-hour flight from Paris in exchange for $1,500 was turned down, and the encounter was captured on video.

The Carolina Panthers' 6'5 quarterback apparently wanted the seat for extra leg-room space, according to a Twitter user who posted the airline exchange this past weekend.

In the video, Newton is seen standing over the unidentified man while doing his best to negotiate the proffer, but to no avail. When the man appears to shoot the offer down, Newton smiles and walks back to his assigned seat just a couple rows behind.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newton, whose base salary is $16 million, apparently learned that money can’t buy you everything.

Gerren Keith Gaynor is a Digital Editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MrGerrenalist.