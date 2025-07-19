Caitlin Clark reveals goal for WNBA All-Star Game despite sitting out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark may be unable to play in the WNBA All-Star Game Saturday because of a groin injury, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to put the competitive fire out on the bench.

Clark was named one of the team captains for the event, and she will be helping New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello from the sidelines.

Ahead of the tipoff, Clark was with counterpart Napheesa Collier on ESPN and was asked what her coaching mentality was going to be for the game.

"I think I gotta heckle the refs a little bit," she said. "I don’t know who’s reffing yet, but that will determine how much I’m going to heckle them. Usually, when it’s an All-Star Game, it’s some better ones, but maybe I could get a technical (foul) or something.

"Honestly, just have a good time."

The Indiana Fever star then wondered whether the All-Star Game had ever had an ejection.

Clark is no stranger to working WNBA officials. She’s routinely talking to referees or expressing her displeasure with some of the calls, like a lot of her WNBA colleagues.

Before she left Tuesday night’s game with a groin injury, Clark had to be pulled away from a referee during a timeout against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark was named as one of the All-Star Game captains after receiving the most fan votes. She isn’t playing because of an injury she sustained against the Sun.