Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark reveals goal for WNBA All-Star Game despite sitting out

Clark was named a WNBA All-Star Game captain

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Cheryl Miller: 'There's nobody in the WNBA like me.' Video

Cheryl Miller: 'There's nobody in the WNBA like me.'

Women's basketball and USC legend Cheryl Miller joins Keyshawn Johnson to discuss why there is no single WNBA comparison to her game.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark may be unable to play in the WNBA All-Star Game Saturday because of a groin injury, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to put the competitive fire out on the bench.

Clark was named one of the team captains for the event, and she will be helping New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello from the sidelines. 

Ahead of the tipoff, Clark was with counterpart Napheesa Collier on ESPN and was asked what her coaching mentality was going to be for the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark speaks at press conference

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark speaks during a news conference before the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"I think I gotta heckle the refs a little bit," she said. "I don’t know who’s reffing yet, but that will determine how much I’m going to heckle them. Usually, when it’s an All-Star Game, it’s some better ones, but maybe I could get a technical (foul) or something.

"Honestly, just have a good time."

The Indiana Fever star then wondered whether the All-Star Game had ever had an ejection.

ANGEL REESE OPENS UP ABOUT CYBERBULLYING FROM FANS AFTER 2023 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Caitlin Clark at an All-Star event

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark cheers for teammate Lexi Hull during the 3-point contest at WNBA All-Star basketball weekend Friday, July 18, 2025, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Clark is no stranger to working WNBA officials. She’s routinely talking to referees or expressing her displeasure with some of the calls, like a lot of her WNBA colleagues.

Before she left Tuesday night’s game with a groin injury, Clark had to be pulled away from a referee during a timeout against the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark with Lexie Hull's shirt

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark holds up a shirt for teammate Lexi Hull during the 3-point contest during WNBA All-Star weekend Friday, July 18, 2025, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark was named as one of the All-Star Game captains after receiving the most fan votes. She isn’t playing because of an injury she sustained against the Sun.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.