Caitlin Clark pokes fun at Fever teammate Lexie Hull over love for this 'weird thing'

Caitlin Clark may still be sidelined due to injury but it hasn’t stopped her from razzing her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull as the team tries to power through her absence.

The Fever let their fans get to know some of the players on the roster. Hull was one of them as the team put together a picture on its Instagram account. Hull’s notes included that she was from Spokane, Washington, she has a dog named Libby and the "weird thing" that she loves.

"A1 & Cheddar," the item read.

Clark took the opportunity to poke fun at Hull on Instagram.

"A1 and cheddar. What does that even mean?" she wrote with a few cry-laughing emojis. "she’s likes a1 sauce on cheese? Huhhhhhh."

Hull responded later, saying "Cut up cheddar cheese. Dip it in A1 sauce. Thank me later."

Clark and Hull have become close friends since the Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick of the WNBA Draft in 2024.

Hull’s numbers have improved since Clark joined the team. She was averaging 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 2023. When Clark joined in 2024, Hull improved her averages to 5.5 points per game and she earned 6th Player of the Year votes.

Hull is off to a hot start in her first seven games of 2025. She’s averaging 10.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Her field-goal percentage jumped from 44.1% last year to 54.5% this year.

Clark’s injury has definitely hampered the Fever’s ability to win games.

Indiana is 3-4 to start the season. The team topped the Washington Mystics in the first Commissioner’s Cup Game on Tuesday, 83-77.