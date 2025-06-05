Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark pokes fun at Fever teammate Lexie Hull over love for this 'weird thing'

Hull has improved tremendously year over year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Caitlin Clark may still be sidelined due to injury but it hasn’t stopped her from razzing her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull as the team tries to power through her absence.

The Fever let their fans get to know some of the players on the roster. Hull was one of them as the team put together a picture on its Instagram account. Hull’s notes included that she was from Spokane, Washington, she has a dog named Libby and the "weird thing" that she loves.

Lexie Hull at the Indy 500

Indianapolis, IN; Indiana Fever player Lexie Hull walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Michelle Pemberton-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

"A1 & Cheddar," the item read.

Clark took the opportunity to poke fun at Hull on Instagram.

"A1 and cheddar. What does that even mean?" she wrote with a few cry-laughing emojis. "she’s likes a1 sauce on cheese? Huhhhhhh."

Hull responded later, saying "Cut up cheddar cheese. Dip it in A1 sauce. Thank me later."

Clark and Hull have become close friends since the Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick of the WNBA Draft in 2024.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during the second quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.  (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Hull’s numbers have improved since Clark joined the team. She was averaging 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 2023. When Clark joined in 2024, Hull improved her averages to 5.5 points per game and she earned 6th Player of the Year votes.

Hull is off to a hot start in her first seven games of 2025. She’s averaging 10.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Her field-goal percentage jumped from 44.1% last year to 54.5% this year.

Clark’s injury has definitely hampered the Fever’s ability to win games.

Lexie Hull and Indiana Fever players

Indiana Fever players Aliyah Boston (left), Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark are in attendance during game six of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.  (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

Indiana is 3-4 to start the season. The team topped the Washington Mystics in the first Commissioner’s Cup Game on Tuesday, 83-77.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.