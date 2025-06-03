WNBA star Cameron Brink makes surprising injury revelation during 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cameron Brink suffered a devastating injury during her rookie WNBA season. The 21-year-old recently made an appearance on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" where she showed off her natural on-camera skills.

At one point during her time on the long-running game show, Brink revealed a detail about her injury.

"We've done a lot of these celebrity shows, but we've never started off with an injury report," host Pat Sajak said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut… a casino, very lucky," Brink replied. "I tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well. But, it's all surgically repaired now."

WNBA STAR CAMERON BRINK ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT: 'YES IN EVERY LIFETIME'

Brink then offered some insight into her recovery timetable.

"So, I'm good now, it's going to take a couple of months to be back."

"We always have to give credit to the women before us (because) they've been building up this league for 25 years now. It's crazy to think about. I think due in part to social media and just a really great rookie class, we've gained a lot of fans."

The Los Angeles Sparks used the second overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Brink. Sajak also asked her to recall the moment she was drafted.

"Yep. Second. Who knows how? Oh my gosh," Brink quipped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brink appeared in 15 games last season. She averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.