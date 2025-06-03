Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WNBA

WNBA star Cameron Brink makes surprising injury revelation during 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' appearance

Brink tore her ACL and apparently her meniscus during her rookie season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3

Cameron Brink suffered a devastating injury during her rookie WNBA season. The 21-year-old recently made an appearance on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" where she showed off her natural on-camera skills.

At one point during her time on the long-running game show, Brink revealed a detail about her injury. 

"We've done a lot of these celebrity shows, but we've never started off with an injury report," host Pat Sajak said.

Cameron Brink arrives

Jul 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

"I was at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut… a casino, very lucky," Brink replied. "I tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well. But, it's all surgically repaired now." 

WNBA STAR CAMERON BRINK ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT: 'YES IN EVERY LIFETIME'

Brink then offered some insight into her recovery timetable.

Cameron Brinks looks up at hoop

Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky on May 30, 2024, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

"So, I'm good now, it's going to take a couple of months to be back."

"We always have to give credit to the women before us (because) they've been building up this league for 25 years now. It's crazy to think about. I think due in part to social media and just a really great rookie class, we've gained a lot of fans."

Cameron Brink looks on court

Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Aces on Jun. 9, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Sparks used the second overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Brink. Sajak also asked her to recall the moment she was drafted.

"Yep. Second. Who knows how? Oh my gosh," Brink quipped.

Brink appeared in 15 games last season. She averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.