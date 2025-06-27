Caitlin Clark to miss Fever-Wings matchup as groin injury sidelines WNBA star for second straight game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark will miss her second straight game and her seventh this season after the Indiana Fever star remains sidelined from Friday night’s matchup against the Dallas Wings with a groin injury.

The Fever announced the injury update hours before Indiana was due to face the Wings and 2025 WNBA first overall pick Paige Bueckers for the first time this season.

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year was ruled out against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night due to a left groin injury, and Friday will mark her seventh absence this season. Clark previously missed five straight games after suffering a quad injury in the team’s loss to the New York Liberty.

The Fever went 2-3 without Clark, and she returned refreshed, scoring a season-high of 32 points to hand the Liberty their first loss of the season. She followed that dominant performance with another, dropping 20 points with six assists and four 3-pointers in a win over the Connecticut Sun.

WINGS ROOKIE PAIGE BUECKERS SAYS EXPECTATIONS ON CAITLIN CLARK AMID SHOOTING WOES ARE 'INHUMANE'

But Clark has faced scrutiny over the last several weeks because of a shooting slump.

"I mean, there’s going to be stretches that are really good and stretches that aren’t as good," she said earlier this week. "Obviously it’s frustrating. You want them to go in and even tonight there were a few that felt really good off my hand that just didn't go down."

Clark was held to just six points in the Fever’s win over the Seattle Storm this week when she went 0 for 6 from 3-point range and 3 for 13 from the field. She converted just 1 of her last 23 3-point attempts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.