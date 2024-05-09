Caitlin Clark gets first taste of WNBA victory as Fever win final preseason game over Dream

It may not count yet, but Caitlin Clark knows what it feels like to win in the WNBA after the Indiana Fever took down the Atlanta Dream, 83-80, in its final preseason game Thursday night before the regular season.

The Fever weren’t able to beat the Dallas Wings Monday night, when Clark had 21 points in the 79-76 loss. While she struggled shooting in this one, the Fever held off the Dream to get that first winning feeling of the year.

Clark shot just 4-for-12 from the field, including 2-for-9 from 3-point territory, for 12 points in 32 minutes. She also had eight rebounds and showed off her passing skills, collecting six assists.

On the defensive end, Clark also showed some suffocating defense, blocking a shot by Crystal Dangerfield with a well-timed jump and swat.

Clark may want some of her shots back, but she did showcase her usual 3-point bombs. She hit one from deep on the right wing to give the Fever a 68-60 lead over the Dream.

And Clark used a strong screen from teammate NaLyssa Smith to hit a stepback 3-pointer that cut into an early Dream lead in the second quarter.

Smith was the leading scorer for the Fever, draining nine of 16 shots for 21 points in 30 minutes. She got a few assists from Clark, including a touch pass from Clark over defenders for a good transition bucket.

Aliyah Boston, the Fever’s 2023 No. 1 overall pick, dropped 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting, while Katie Lou Samuelson dropped 11.

The warmup games are complete for the WNBA, and now Clark’s rookie season begins with the Fever Tuesday when they travel to Connecticut to face the Sun at 8 p.m.

