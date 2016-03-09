Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 9, 2016

Bumgarner pitches 3 innings as Giants beat Reds 16-7

By | FoxSports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) Madison Bumgarner pitched three innings in his second appearance of the spring, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 16-7 on Tuesday night.

San Francisco's Angel Pagan played in left field for the first time in six years and said it felt like the first time. He singled and scored.

Pagan is making the move to accommodate Denard Span, who signed with the Giants as a free agent during the offseason.

Bumgarner gave up three runs, all in the first inning, and five hits.

Anthony DeSclafani started for the Reds, giving up four runs in three innings.

Scott Schebler hit a two-run homer and Reds prospect Jesse Winkler also drove in a run against Bumgarner.