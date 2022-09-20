Bills' Dane Jackson released from hospital after terrifying collision; avoids 'major injury' to neck, spine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has been released from the hospital and is said to have avoided "major injury" after being taken off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans following a terrifying collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds, the team announced Tuesday.

Jackson, 25, was transported to the Erie County Medical Center, where he was evaluated for a neck injury, the Bills announced Monday night , adding that he had "full movement in his extremities."

The following morning he was released from the hospital and was ultimately cleared of any "major injury to his neck or spinal cord."

Sources told the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that the third-year pro "walked out of the hospital."

Jackson tackled Titans receiver Treylon Burks from behind during the second quarter of the Bills’ 47-7 win when Edmunds made a late dive, striking Jackson directly in the head. After the play, Titans running back Hassan Haskins pulled Jackson off Burks.

He laid on the field before eventually leaving in an ambulance.

"You go from being a coach to just being a human when I’m out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance. That’s a real moment," head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.

Jackson will continue to be monitored by the team and will undergo further evaluation on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.