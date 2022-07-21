Bucs potentially find replacement for Rob Gronkowski

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly found a potential replacement for legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers signed Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal, ESPN reported. Rudolph spent the 2021 season with the New York Giants and will join a team that has veterans Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy on the roster. The team selected Cade Otton and Ko Kieft in the 2022 draft.

Rudolph is a two-time Pro Bowler who spent most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He played 10 years for the purple and gold, and caught 453 passes for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns.

In his only season with the Giants, he had 26 catches for 257 yards with one touchdown in 16 games.

He will likely be one of the top targets for Tom Brady as he enters another season in the NFL. Brady originally decided to step away from the NFL in February, but a month later decided he could not just keep away from the game he loved.

Gronkowski, on the other hand, did decide to retire and despite notions to the contrary, he has maintained he is going to stay retired even if Brady comes calling.

"Obviously I’ll answer [the call]. It’s the greatest of all time calling me. We have a great relationship, on and off the field," he said, via ESPN. "We’re friends. ... But I wouldn’t go back to football. I’m all set. I’m enjoying what I’m doing, and I’m enjoying trying to find what I really, really want to do next."