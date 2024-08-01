Bucs make Tristin Wirfs highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history with massive extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have locked in their left tackle Tristin Wirfs for the future, and they made NFL history while doing it.

Multiple reports say Wirfs and the Bucs have reached an agreement on a five-year extension worth a whopping $140.63 million, which now makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

It is also the largest deal in Bucs franchise history as well, per ESPN.

NFL Network reported Wirfs’ extension includes more than $88 million fully guaranteed as well.

Wirfs was set to play in the final year of his rookie contract, as the Bucs quickly picked up his fifth-year option when it arrived.

The Buccaneers and GM Jason Licht have made their homegrown talent happy this offseason, as wide receiver Mike Evans received a two-year extension worth $41 million to stay put, while safety Antoine Winfield Jr. became the highest-paid at his position as well with a four-year, $84.1 million extension.

On top of that, Licht and the Bucs loved what they saw from former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield in his first season leading the offense in 2023. He proved to be a quarterback they can build around, as he got $100 million over the next three years to remain in Tampa Bay.

As for Wirfs, his $28.1 million per year extension slightly passes the $28 million per year the Detroit Lions gave their left tackle, Penei Sewell. However, the 25-year-old has earned the right to be the highest-paid left tackle in the game given his track record.

The Iowa product is a Super Bowl champion, when he was first-team All-Pro that season, and a three-time Pro Bowler over the last three seasons. However, perhaps one reason behind Wirfs’ historic extension is how he showed his versatility at one of the hardest positions on the field last season.

Wirfs, the Bucs’ right tackle for his first three seasons, made the transition to left tackle last year, and Pro Football Focus graded him in the top five at that position.

"The 2020 first-round pick has now posted an 80.0-plus grade in each of his first four seasons and has proven to be an elite pass protector, even if he’s not the dominant road grader some of his peers are," Pro Football Focus wrote. "Despite a switch from right to left tackle, he did not miss a beat in pass protection in 2023, earning a second-ranked 86.1 pass-blocking grade and allowing just 24 quarterback pressures across 777 pass-blocking snaps."

Wirfs and the Bucs have had a mutual agreement to keep him out of training camp practice while they worked on an extension before the start of the season, and head coach Todd Bowles said negotiations were in "good faith."

That was clear when the dollar signs certainly matched what Wirfs was looking for to remain a constant on Tampa Bay’s offensive line for years to come.

