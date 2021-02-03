Bucs' Chris Godwin reveals Tom Brady's expert advice for Super Bowl LV: 'Temper your emotions'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has never been to a Super Bowl but he’s got all the confidence in the world going into Sunday’s showdown having a quarterback who knows a thing or two about winning one.

Godwin appeared on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Tuesday and shared the simple advice that Tom Brady offered on how best to handle the big event.

"That’s something (where) having a guy like Tom on your team really comes in handy," Godwin said, via NESN. "Because obviously, this is his 10th Super Bowl. He’s been here a couple times, I guess, and the biggest thing that he was mentioning to us as a team is to do just that – temper your emotions."

The 2019 Pro Bowler explained how he expects Super Bowl LV to stand out from other game days and how keeping his emotions in check will be crucial to his performance.

"Even as you get to game day, it’s a long, long day," he said. "Not only waiting around in the hotel for most of the day, but when you get to your field, it’s not like your normal pregame routine. It’s extended by, like, an extra 45 minutes before the game, and then you have the extended halftime."

He continued: "It’s definitely a drawn-out process, so you have to do a good job of not getting too high too early and make sure that you’re peaking at the right moment. Just try to stay in the moment, stay where you’re at and don’t look too far ahead."

A Penn State product, Godwin was drafted by the Bucs in 2017. He’s hauled in 244 receptions for 3,540 yards and 24 touchdowns throughout his career. He is set to become a free agent after this season unless the Bucs use their one-year franchise tag on him.