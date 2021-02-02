Rob Gronkowski reveals how he faked workouts during Bucs virtual offseason training

Work smarter, not harder. That was Rob Gronkowski’s motto during his virtual offseason training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year.

The veteran tight end told reporters on Monday that he "tricked" head coach Bruce Arians about half the time during the virtual offseason by filming himself doing the same workout wearing different shirts in one day so he could send them out on a different day.

"Oh man, oh I tricked them. I tricked them a few times," Gronkowski said laughing. "I would bring my shirt out and then I would bring another shirt out so when I’m running the sprints I would film myself like fifteen times for that session, that workout session, but I would run it in a couple different shirts because you only had to send in like two or three reps.

He continued: "So then when the next time came I didn’t have to film myself because I already filmed myself running in a different shirt every time on that one day and he hasn’t had a clue to this day that I was tricking him about half the time."

Gronkowski has definitely outed himself now to Arians but perhaps coach will let it slide depending on how the Bucs fare against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

He came out of a brief retirement in April to join his former teammate Tom Brady down in Tampa as he attempts to capture his seventh Super Bowl title -- his first since leaving the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski totaled 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns to help lead the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record and a Super Bowl appearance for the first time since 2002.