Bucs' Antoine Winfield Jr's dad demands 'recount' after son's Pro Bowl snub

The father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. strongly suggested his son was snubbed from a Pro Bowl selection on Wednesday night.

Winfield was named an alternate along with tackle Tristan Wirfs, quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive lineman Vita Vea. Wide receiver Mike Evans was the lone Tampa Bay player to be selected for the Pro Bowl as he completed his 10th consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Antoine Winfield Sr. made his case for his son to get into the Pro Bowl. Winfield Jr. established career highs in interceptions (3), passes defended (12), fumble recoveries (5), sacks (5), total tackles (117), solo tackles (73), assisted tackles (44) and QB hits (7) – all with one game to go.

The elder Winfield posted a screenshot of a post from Fox Sports’ NFC South reporter Greg Auman, who compared his son’s stats with Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker’s numbers. Baker was named a starter despite zero interceptions, 77 tackles and only playing in 11 games.

"WE DEMAND A RECOUNT," Winfield Sr. wrote on Instagram. "(NFL) somebody has some explaining to do!!! Ain’t NO WAY in HELL Buddha Baker goes to the ProBowl ahead of My lil man with NO STATS. I know how important ProBowls are on the Resume & it just so happens to be his Contract year.

"We ain’t going for the bulls---. Somebody Need to Holla at me."

Winfield Sr. was a three-time Pro Bowler during his NFL career.

Pro Bowl starters are determined via fan votes, player votes and coaches. Each is one-third responsible for the roster makeup.

Should any of the safeties nominated drop out, Winfield will be in. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021.