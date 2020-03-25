Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 'intriguing' factors helped land Tom Brady

Tom Brady was officially introduced as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday during a conference call with members of the media while practicing social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brady did not divulge why he chose not to return to the New England Patriots after 20 seasons with the team and six Super Bowls, but the 42-year-old quarterback did reveal why he chose the Buccaneers over any other potential suitor.

“There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win,” Brady said.

He added: “I’m going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role.”

Brady said for now he’s focused on trying to get to know his teammates as the coronavirus has limited his efforts to get acclimated to the organization.

“You’ve just got to try to manage it as best as possible,” he said. “The important part is everyone’s trying to make it work. And everyone’s trying to figure out how to adjust and adapt to some new realities that we’re all facing.

“Again, I’m not making any predictions about that, I’m just gonna take it day to day with how I’m doing. And I’m gonna try to learn things I need to learn. One day at a time is a cliché, but it’s definitely not a cliché in the way that I’m trying to live my life right now. It’s just been a new reality for all of us.”

Brady officially signed with the Buccaneers on Friday. He reportedly agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract.