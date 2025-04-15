Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper finds out baby's gender with custom bat given by teammate

Trea Turner tried his best to mess with Harper

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Pink and blue bats are normally reserved for Mother's and Father's Day in the major leagues, but Monday marked an exception.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is expecting his fourth child later this year, and he wanted to bring the gender reveal to the field.

So, he ordered two bats, one pink and one blue, and asked his teammate, shortstop Trea Turner, to break the big news.

Bryce Harper with blue bat

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

"He asked me earlier today to help him with the gender reveal. I was confused, at first, but I think he wanted to share that moment with us, and I think it was pretty cool," Turner said after the game.

But Turner wasn't going to get this chance and make it easy on Harper.

"I messed with him a little bit in the dugout. I picked up the pink one, swung it around a little bit," Turner said. "He thought he was having a girl."

But Harper came to the plate with a blue bat.

"He was pretty happy."

Trea Turner and Bryce Harper

Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies of the Philadelphia Phillies is congratulated by Bryce Harper #3 after he hit a home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on April 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"He was nice enough to ask me to do it, and I thought it was a nice moment for him and his family. Pretty cool, pretty special day," Turner added.

Turner and Harper had also been teammates in Washington, D.C. with the Nationals before Harper headed to Philly. Turner signed with the Nats on an 11-year, $300 million deal before the 2023 season after a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Harper wound up striking out in the at-bat, and the Phillies went on to lose, 10-4, to the red-hot San Francisco Giants, so it wasn't all fun at Citizens Bank Park on Monday.

Bryce Harper at bat

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

But, without a doubt, it was a day Harper won't forget any time soon.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.