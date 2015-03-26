Bruins return to Boston with Stanley Cup

BOSTON (AP) - The Stanley Cup champion Bruins are back in Boston.

The team's plane landed at Logan International Airport at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, less than 12 hours after a decisive 4-0 victory in Vancouver over the Canucks in Game 7 of the championship series.

Just a half hour later, two buses carrying the team arrived at the TD Garden where several hundred fans were waiting.

Team President Cam Neely, one of the team's all-time great players and a Vancouver native, was one of the first off the bus, followed seconds later by coach Claude Julien, pumping his first.

Team captain Zdeno Chara (zeh-DAY'-noh CHAH'-ruh) carried the 35-pound cup off the bus holding it high over his head, before walking over to a group of fans to let them touch it.