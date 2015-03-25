Browns sign wide receiver Brian Tyms off Miami's practice squad; waive WR Tori Gurley

The Browns have signed wide receiver Brian Tyms off Miami's practice squad and waived wide receiver Tori Gurley.

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound Tyms (Tims) signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent last year. He spent all of 2012 and the first seven weeks of this season on the Dolphins' practice squad. At Florida A&M, he had 45 catches for 661 yards and four touchdowns after spending two years at Tallahassee Community College.

NFL rules allow teams to add players to their 53-man rosters from other organizations' practice squads.

Also, the Browns re-signed defensive back Julian Posey to practice squad Tuesday. He had been activated on Friday and waived Monday.

Gurley was signed to the active roster off the practice squad earlier this season, waived and re-signed.