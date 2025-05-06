Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns reveal Shedeur Sanders' jersey number after historic draft day slide

Sanders will wear No 12 to begin the season

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Geoff Schwartz discusses how Shedeur Sanders can stand out in a crowded Browns QB room | The Herd Video

Geoff Schwartz discusses how Shedeur Sanders can stand out in a crowded Browns QB room | The Herd

Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports' NFL analyst and co-host of The Bear Bets Podcast, joins Jason McIntyre to discuss Shedeur Sanders dropping to the fifth round and how he could stand out in a crowded Cleveland Browns QB room.

The Cleveland Browns announced what jersey numbers their rookie class and free agents will wear on Tuesday, and Shedeur Sanders’ jersey number will not be the same No. 2 he wore at Colorado as he will instead wear No. 12.

Sanders wore No. 2 at college, but the Browns signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter in free agency, and he will wear No. 2 for the Browns this season. 

After an unprecedented and historic slide, Sanders was selected with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round by the Browns.

Graphic announcing Shedeur Sanders selection

A graphic announcing Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ selection by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick is seen in the Draft Theater during the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 25, 2025. (Tork Mason/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Browns first-round pick Mason Graham has jersey No. 94, while Sanders’ fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will wear No. 5, for now. 

The Browns said that jersey numbers are "subject to change during the offseason before the beginning of the 2025 season" in the announcement. 

SHEDEUR SANDERS' FORMER TEAMMATE CONFIDENT IN QUARTERBACK'S ABILITY TO WIN BROWNS' STARTING JOB

Deion Sanders walks with Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

It remains to be seen if Sanders decides to stick with No. 12 throughout the whole season, but it is the number he will begin his career with. 

Sanders is one of the five quarterbacks on the roster, and the team does not have a clear starter. Deshaun Watson re-ruptured his Achilles tendon in January after he underwent surgery on that same tendon in October 2024, and his status for the upcoming season is in doubt. 

Sheduer Sanders throws

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, throws a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Joe Flacco to a one-year contract prior to the NFL Draft. With the additions of Gabriel and Sanders to an already packed quarterback room, it remains to be seen who will get the Week 1 nod. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.