Browns reveal Shedeur Sanders' jersey number after historic draft day slide

The Cleveland Browns announced what jersey numbers their rookie class and free agents will wear on Tuesday, and Shedeur Sanders’ jersey number will not be the same No. 2 he wore at Colorado as he will instead wear No. 12.

Sanders wore No. 2 at college, but the Browns signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter in free agency, and he will wear No. 2 for the Browns this season.

After an unprecedented and historic slide, Sanders was selected with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round by the Browns.

Browns first-round pick Mason Graham has jersey No. 94, while Sanders’ fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will wear No. 5, for now.

The Browns said that jersey numbers are "subject to change during the offseason before the beginning of the 2025 season" in the announcement.

It remains to be seen if Sanders decides to stick with No. 12 throughout the whole season, but it is the number he will begin his career with.

Sanders is one of the five quarterbacks on the roster, and the team does not have a clear starter. Deshaun Watson re-ruptured his Achilles tendon in January after he underwent surgery on that same tendon in October 2024, and his status for the upcoming season is in doubt.

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Joe Flacco to a one-year contract prior to the NFL Draft. With the additions of Gabriel and Sanders to an already packed quarterback room, it remains to be seen who will get the Week 1 nod.

