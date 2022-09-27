Browns' Myles Garrett swerved on wet road to avoid hitting an animal: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Brown star defensive end Myles Garrett has been released from the hospital after being involved in a serious car crash when leaving the team’s training facility on Monday, according to reports.

Garrett, 26, was discharged from the hospital late Monday night with non-life-threatening injuries after his Porsche 911 Turbo S rolled several times when he reportedly swerved on a wet road to avoid hitting an animal, the NFL Network reported Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, Garrett had left the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio, when the crash happened around 3 p.m., just around two hours after practice ended. He was taken to the hospital, along with an unidentified female passenger.

The crash is still under investigation but the Ohio State Highway Patrol does not suspect impairment from drugs or alcohol and said both Garrett and his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time.

Garrett’s agent released a statement after the car wreck stating that Garrett was "alert and responsive" at the hospital.

"While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital."

Garrett’s status for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons is still unknown.

The three-time Pro Bowler is entering his sixth season with the Browns. He has 61.5 career sacks in 71 games and has totaled 10 or more sacks in each of the last four seasons with a career-best of 16 last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.